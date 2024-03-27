Saudi Arabia joins Miss Universe pageant debut

Saudi Arabia is set to make history by participating in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant for the very first time, marking a significant milestone for the conservative Islamic nation.

The exciting news was revealed by Rumy Alqahtani, a seasoned beauty pageant contestant and influential figure, who took to her Instagram account to share the groundbreaking announcement. Alongside captivating images showcasing her glamorous persona, Alqahtani expressed her deep honor in representing Saudi Arabia on the global stage of the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

In her Instagram post, adorned with elegance and poise, Alqahtani wrote in Arabic, “I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition,” encapsulating her pride and enthusiasm for this unprecedented opportunity.

Hailing from Riyadh, Alqahtani is no stranger to the limelight, having previously participated in various international pageants, including the recent Miss and Mrs Global Asian event held in Malaysia. Her journey reflects not only personal achievement but also a broader cultural shift towards greater inclusivity and representation on the global stage.

The Miss Universe pageant, renowned for its celebration of diversity and beauty from around the world, crowned Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios as its 2023 winner, marking a historic moment for Nicaragua. The event saw contestants from diverse backgrounds, with Antonia Porsild from Thailand and Moraya Wilson from Australia securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Looking ahead, the anticipation builds as the organizers of the Miss Universe pageant announced that the upcoming edition will be hosted in Mexico, further underscoring the international appeal and reach of this iconic event.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to make its debut on the Miss Universe stage, the participation of Alqahtani symbolizes a progressive step towards embracing diversity and empowering women within the kingdom and beyond. With her grace, confidence, and determination, Alqahtani embodies the spirit of empowerment and representation, paving the way for a new chapter in the nation’s history.