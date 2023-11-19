Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett Makes History as First Plus-Size Model in Miss Universe

Jane Dipika Garrett, hailing from Miss Nepal, has etched her name in history as the first plus-size model to grace the Miss Universe stage. The 22-year-old made waved during the preliminary rounds in El Salvador on Wednesday, November 15, captivating the audience with her runway presence. However, Garrett’s entry sparked immediate controversy.

The part-American contestant, a staunch advocate for body positivity, expressed her mission to represent all women regardless of conformity to certain beauty standards. In an interview with Hola magazine, Jane Dipika Garrett shed light on her journey, stating, “As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women.”

Her participation in the renowned beauty contest stands as a significant stride for body positivity and representation, especially considering the challenges she has faced with body image in the past. The Miss Nepal winner openly shared her personal transformation, revealing, “A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem. Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me.”

Advertisement

Garrett’s conviction in breaking the mold of conventional beauty standards resonates in her empowering words: “I think there’s not one way to be beautiful; every woman is beautiful just as they are.” As she takes the stage at Miss Universe, Garrett not only competes for the crown but also champions a broader definition of beauty that embraces diversity and rejects rigid norms.