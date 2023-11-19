Sushmita Sen’s Father Initially Disapproved of Her Pageant Journey

Sushmita Sen recently opened up about the hurdles she faced when she decided to step into the world of beauty pageants and showbiz, especially from her father. In a candid revelation to Mid-Day, the former Miss Universe shared that her father, initially aspiring for her to become an IAS officer, was notably displeased with her choice.

At the tender age of 18, Sushmita decided to participate in Miss India, a decision that left her father in silence for a while. She recalled the pivotal moment when her father, who had envisioned a different path for her as an IAS officer, learned about her pageant aspirations. The revelation strained their communication temporarily.

Sushmita, reminiscing about that period, acknowledged her father’s concerns, especially since she hadn’t completed her graduation at the time. The absence of a degree became a significant concern for him, emphasizing the importance of education.

Despite the initial discord, Sushmita revealed a poignant moment she shared with her father during her pageant journey. The prospect of her wearing a swimsuit on stage was a source of discomfort for him. In response, Sushmita assured her father that she would approach it with respect and not let it become crass.

This emotional exchange, however, marked a turning point. When Sushmita emerged victorious and informed her father about representing the country at Miss Universe, he, being a defense person, moved to tears, expressing immense pride.

Sushmita Sen made history in 1994 as the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant, held in Manila, The Philippines. While her mother and brother accompanied her, her father, stationed in India, watched the momentous event unfold on television. The journey from familial apprehension to unbridled pride stands as a testament to Sushmita’s resilience and determination.