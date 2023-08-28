Who is Shweta Sharda, Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner?

Chandigarh’s own Shweta Sharda clinched the prestigious Miss Diva Universe 2023 title during a dazzling grand finale in Mumbai on August 27. The crowning moment was graced by none other than Miss Diva Universe 2022, Divita Rai. But who is Shweta Sharda?

Shweta boasts a massive Instagram following, making her a social media sensation in her own right. Recently, she shared the spotlight in the music video for the song “Mast Aankhein,” featuring the melodious voices of Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. Her co-star in this musical venture was none other than Bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale was a star-studded affair, featuring luminaries such as designers Abhishek Sharma and Nikita Mhaisalkar, photographer Jatin Kampani, the reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, actor Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and the ever-graceful Sangeeta Bijlani on the judging panel.

About Shweta Sharda:

Born in Chandigarh, Shweta made her way to Mumbai at the age of 16, driven by her aspirations. Now at 22, she’s a seasoned participant in various reality shows, including “DID,” “Dance Deewane,” and “Dance+.” Additionally, she showcased her choreographic talents on “Jhalak Dikhlaja.” Raised by her single mother, she considers her mom the most influential figure in her life.

Inspirations come in many forms, and for Shweta, it’s the radiant Sushmita Sen who shines as her role model.

In a heartfelt interview, Shweta revealed that her proudest moments revolve around her work in the world of dance. She had the privilege of teaching dance to some of India’s most beloved actors, including Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, and Madhuri Dixit.

Shweta Sharda’s victory means she will represent India at the prestigious 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Sonal Kukreja earned the title of Miss Diva Supranational 2023, and Karnataka’s Trisha Shetty secured the coveted Miss Diva 2023 Runner-up crown.

These three contestants will carry the hopes and dreams of India to international stages, with Shweta leading the charge at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant and Sonal representing India at the 12th edition of Miss Supranational.