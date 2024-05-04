Rahul Gandhi camp ‘systematically marginalising’ Priyanka, her husband: BJP on Cong’s Amethi pick

A day after Congress announced KL Sharma as its candidate from Amethi, the BJP has once again floated a brother-sister rivalry theory in the grand old party, claiming the Rahul Gandhi camp is “systematically marginalising” Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra.

Reacting to the Congress party’s decision, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra, who expressed his willingness to contest from Amethi, was “overlooked” for the seat.

“Sapre a moment for Robert Vadra, who, despite claiming immense popularity in Amethi, was overlooked for the seat. It is obvious that Rahul Gandhi camp is systematically marginalising both, Priyanka Vadra and her husband, in the Congress. How soon before the sister rebels?,” Malviya, who often floats this theory of ‘Rahul-Priyanka’ rivalry within the Congress, wrote on ‘X’.

Last month, Robert Vadra had triggered speculations about his political debut from Amethi, a former Gandhi-family stronghold, saying people of the constituency are fed up with the sitting MP and they want him to represent the seat.

Vadra, however, said that before him, he would like to see his wife Priyanka to contest the elections.

“The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament…They are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her…,” he told ANI, adding “I want Priyanka (Gandhi) to become an MP first and then I feel I can also come.”

Amethi was represented by Rahul Gandhi since 2004. The seat was considered a Gandhi family stronghold untill 2019 when Smriti Irani defeated Rahul by a margin of 55,120 votes.

This time, Congress has moved Rahul Gandhi to Raebareli, a seat that was held by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

With Sonia moving to Rajya Sabha just before Lok Sabha elections, there were speculations that Priyanka Gandhi will replace her from Raebareli to make her poll debut.