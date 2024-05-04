Nijjar killing: Canada arrests 3 Indian nationals in Khalistani terrorist’s murder

Canadian police have arrested three Indian nationals in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the arrested members were part of the alleged hit squad that was tasked to assassinate Nijjar in June last year.

“Today (Friday, May 3) the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) and the Federal Policing Program Pacific Region announced the arrests of three individuals for their alleged involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The arrested Indian nationals have allegedly played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

The Canadian media identified the arrested persons as Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Karan Brar.

The police have charged them with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the Nijjar case but the charges have not been tested in the court.

The three arrested Indians were reportedly living as non-permanent residents in Alberta for three to five years and the police have also released their photographs.

The murder of the the Khalistani terrorist had become a major flashpoint in the diplomatic relations between India and Canada last year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government’s hand in it.

Trudeau told the country’s Parliament that Ottawa has “credible allegations” of the involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar’s killing.

New Delhi vehemently rejected his allegations, terming them “absurd” and “politically motivated”. India also demanded evidence from Canada to back Trudeau’s claim, but they failed to provide none.

India also raised the issue of disparity in the Canadian diplomats’ strength in India and the alleged violence against Hindus in Canada.

India also accused Canada of being a safe haven for Khalistani extremists and demanded action against them.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, hailed from Indian state of Punjab. He was declared a terrorist by New Delhi and was wanted in the country on various terror charges. Canada, however, considered him a “Sikh activist”.