Priyanka Gandhi hits back at ‘Shahenshah’ Modi for calling her brother Rahul ‘Shehzada’

Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling her brother Rahul Gandhi ‘Shehzada’ (prince), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday called the PM ‘Shahenshah’ (emperor) who lives in palaces.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, Priyanka said that Modi calls his brother ‘shehzada’ who has walked 4,000 kms and met people of the country to know about their problems, while he himself is a ‘shahenshah’ and lives in palaces.

“I want to tell you that my brother walked 4,000 kms., met the people of the country and asked them what are the problems in their lives… On the other hand, Shahenshah Narendra Modi lives in palaces. How will he be able to understand the helplessness of farmers and women?” she asked.

“Narendra Modi is surrounded by power. People around him are afraid of him. No one says anything to him,” she added.

Referring to Modi’s decision to contest elections from Uttar Pradesh instead of his home state Gujarat, Priyanka said that the PM doesn’t recognise the people of Gujarat anymore.

“If he was not disconnected from the people of Gujarat then why is he not contesting elections from here,” she asked.

“Because whatever benefit Modiji had to get from you, he has has already taken that. After becoming the Prime Minister, Modi ji has forgotten the people of Gujarat,” Priyanka claimed.

Reacting to the Congress party’s decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi, Modi on Friday said that he already knew ‘Shehzada’ is looking for another seat for himself due to fears of defeat from Wayanad.

“I had already told you that the Shehzada is looking for another seat for himself due to fear of defeat in Wayanad. Now he had to run away from Amethi and choose Rae Bareli seat. These people go around and tell everyone – Don’t be afraid! I would tell them the same thing – don’t be afraid! Don’t run away!,” Modi said.