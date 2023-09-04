Who is Priyanka Jain? Learn about this Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

The eagerly awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, is about to grace our television screens, promising to be larger and more captivating than ever. With an eclectic and intriguing array of contestants, the buzz surrounding the show is palpable. Among the participants is Priyanka Jain, a name that has been making headlines lately due to her involvement in the show. Let’s take a closer look at Priyanka and get to know her better.

Known affectionately as “Piyu” by her fans, Priyanka Jain is taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. She is a renowned TV serial artist who has left her mark with roles in popular serials like “Mounaragam” and “Janaki Kalaganaledu.”

At 25 years of age, Priyanka has already made her presence felt in the world of cinema. Her journey began with a Tamil film called “Rangi Taranga” in 2015, followed by a Kannada film called “Golisoda” in 2016, and a Telugu film named “Chalthe Chalthe” in 2018.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Mumbai, Priyanka received her early education at Shri NKS English High School in Bangalore. Later, she attended Jain College in the same city. Priyanka follows Jainism as her religion and finds joy in traveling and shopping during her leisure time.

In her personal life, Priyanka has been in a relationship with Prathik for several years now, adding a touch of romance to her journey.

Family holds a special place in Priyanka’s heart. Her father, Manoj S Jain, and her mother, Falguni Jain, are pillars of support in her life. She also has a brother named Jenil M Jain.

Priyanka Jain filmography:

Acting has been a passion for Priyanka from a very young age, and she realized her dream when she gained recognition for her portrayal of Ammulu in the TV serial “Mouna Raagam.”

Priyanka’s talent isn’t limited to television; she has also appeared in several short films, including titles like “You Got Me Girl,” “Sharadhi Arya Ne Nin Saati,” “Sitara,” and “Soch/Heer.” Moreover, she has graced the silver screen in films like “Vinara Sodara Veera Kumaraa” and “Yevadu Takkuva Kaadu.”

As Priyanka steps into the spotlight of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, her journey promises to be an exciting and unforgettable one. Fans eagerly await her adventures in the house, and her presence adds a layer of anticipation to an already intriguing season.