Who is Vijay Sethupathi? Here are his best films

Vijay Sethupathi is a versatile Indian actor, renowned for his contributions as an actor, producer, screenwriter, lyricist, and playback singer primarily in the Tamil film industry. His career took root in 1996, starting with uncredited cameo roles in various films, before he eventually grabbed the spotlight with his inaugural leading role in “Thenmerku Paruvakaatru” (2010), directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

The year 2012 marked a pivotal turning point in Sethupathi’s journey as an actor. During this remarkable year, all three of his film releases garnered both critical acclaim and substantial box office success, catapulting him to new heights of fame.

He made a notable transition by portraying a negative character in “Sundarapandian,” a film headlined by M. Sasikumar. Furthermore, Sethupathi stepped into the lead roles in the directorial debuts of Karthik Subbaraj and Balaji Tharaneetharan. He mesmerized audiences in the thriller “Pizza” (2012), directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and also displayed his comedic prowess in the entertainer “Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom” (2012), directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Vijay Sethupathi is a name that commands a massive following not just within the South Indian film industry but across the globe. What sets him apart is not only his acting prowess but also his unassuming and approachable demeanor, making him one of the most cherished actors in the industry. Whether portraying a leading hero or a formidable villain, Sethupathi has consistently won over audiences with his seamless performances.

He embarked on his journey from a modest background with a simple job, but his unwavering passion led him to take a chance in the world of acting. The outcome of his relentless dedication and hard work has transformed him into one of the preeminent actors on the global stage.

We’ve assembled a selection of Vijay Sethupathi’s finest films for your viewing pleasure. We hope you relish these cinematic gems!

The OTT platforms are also mentioned alongside:

Vikram Vedha – Disney+ Hotstar

Super Deluxe – Netflix

Sethupathi – ZEE5

96 – Amazon Prime

Soodhu Kavvum – ZEE5

Rekha – Disney+ Hotstar

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal – Disney+ Hotstar

Imaikkaa Nodigal – Amazon Prime

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum – Amazon Prime

Dharmadurai – Disney+ Hotstar

Master – Amazon Prime

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom – Sun NXT

Pizza – Disney+ Hotstar

Naanum Rowdy Thaan – Sun NXT

Petta – Netflix

Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara – Disney+ Hotstar

Annabelle Sethupathi – Disney+ Hotstar

Vikram – Disney+ Hotstar

Kadaisi Vivasayi – SonyLiv

Ka Pae Ranasingam – VI movies & TV