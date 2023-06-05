Who is Aviva Bidapa, wife of Abishek Ambareesh?

The late legendary actor Ambareesh’s son, Abishek, recently got married to model and entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa. The wedding took place in Karnataka and was attended by family members, friends, as well as notable personalities from the film industry and politics. Superstar Rajinikanth, actor Yash, politician Venkaiah Naidu, and many others graced the occasion.
Several glimpses from Abishek’s wedding have been shared on social media, capturing heartwarming moments from the joyous occasion. Photos also showed the presence of renowned personalities like Rajinikanth and Yash, who blessed the newlyweds with their best wishes. Yash, along with his wife Radhika Pandit, looked stunning in matching pink ethnic attire, radiating elegance and charm. Kichcha Sudeep and Ashwini, the wife of Puneeth Rajkumar, were also at the ceremony.
Abishek and Aviva looked beautiful in ethnic South Indian attires.
Who is Aviva Bidapa?
Aviva Bidapa comes from a family with a strong background in the fashion industry. Her father, Prasad Bidapa, is a renowned celebrity fashion designer known for his contributions to the Indian fashion scene. He has made a significant impact and has been instrumental in shaping the industry. Aviva’s mother, Judith Bidapa, is also reported to be a popular personality in her own right.
Aviva herself has made a name for herself in the fashion world as a well-known model, fashion designer, and TV personality. Her skills, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit have contributed to her success in the media industry. With her diverse range of abilities and accomplishments, Aviva has carved a niche for herself and continues to make her mark in the fashion and entertainment world.