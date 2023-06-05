Who is Aviva Bidapa, wife of Abishek Ambareesh?

Aviva Bidapa comes from a family with a strong background in the fashion industry. Her father, Prasad Bidapa, is a renowned celebrity fashion designer known for his contributions to the Indian fashion scene. He has made a significant impact and has been instrumental in shaping the industry. Aviva’s mother, Judith Bidapa, is also reported to be a popular personality in her own right.

Aviva herself has made a name for herself in the fashion world as a well-known model, fashion designer, and TV personality. Her skills, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit have contributed to her success in the media industry. With her diverse range of abilities and accomplishments, Aviva has carved a niche for herself and continues to make her mark in the fashion and entertainment world.