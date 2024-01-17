Actor-MP Dev visits West Burdwan to select shooting locations

Ghatal MP and Tollywood superstar Dev alias Dipak Adhikary visited the largest open cast coal mine of Sonepur Bazari in Pandaveswar today to select the site of his next film. The Trinamul Congress MP visited various coal mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Sonepur Bazari area in Pandaveswar and Kunustoria area of Raniganj. Sources said that the next movie of the superstar will be based on industry and coal mines.

Anand Mohan, general manager of Sonepur Bazari coal mines project, the largest coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in the state, received him and showed him the location from the Top View Point. He met with the officials for half-an-hour and then visited the entire project site at Sonepur Bazari. Later, Dev went to Shyam Sel factory in Jamuria to select some locations and at the end of his daylong trip.

Though neither Dev nor officials of ECL have commented about his visit, police sources said that the Tollywood actor-turned-politician has come to Raniganj coalfield area to finalise the site locations of his next Bengali movie shooting. He has discussed in detail about the prospective site locations with the officials, sources added. As his visit was kept secret no outsiders or his fans were allowed

Advertisement