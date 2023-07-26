Who is Aashim Gulati? Indian Actor Featured in Netflix’s ‘Choona’

The excitement is building as Netflix prepares to release an exhilarating Indian Hindi-language Heist Comedy Drama series called “Choona.” The show has been making waves ever since its poster and teaser were revealed, capturing the attention of eager viewers. Among the stellar cast of talented actors, Aashim Gulati stands out, and audiences are eagerly anticipating his performance in this thrilling series.

Aashim Gulati, an Indian actor, has earned recognition for his impressive portrayals in various TV shows and films. Notably, he portrayed Neel Gujral in “Gulmohar Grand,” Rehaan Khanna in “Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara,” and Karna in “Karn Sangini,” showcasing his versatility and talent on the small screen.

Aashim’s journey in the entertainment industry began with his television debut in 2015 with “Gulmohar Grand,” and he later ventured into the world of cinema in 2016 with his film debut as Amar in “Tum Bin II,” where he starred alongside Neha Sharma.

Aashim continued to impress audiences with his roles, such as Ayush in “Yeh Hai Aashiqui” in the same year and Rehaan in “Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara” in 2017, alongside Smiriti Kalra. The following year, Aashim portrayed Karn in “Karn Sangini” alongside Tejasswi Prakash, further establishing his presence in the industry.

Beyond his acting prowess, Aashim has garnered attention for his resemblance to popular actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra, adding to his charm and appeal among fans.

As the much-anticipated release date of “Choona” draws near on August 3, 2023, anticipation among viewers is reaching new heights. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, The series promises to be an engrossing blend of revenge, camaraderie, and audacious heists that will surely captivate audiences and keep them glued to their screens. Alongside an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy, Gyanendra Tripathi, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Atul Srivastava, “Choona” is set to take viewers on an unforgettable journey, exclusively on Netflix. Be sure to mark your calendars for this thrilling experience on August 3, 2023.