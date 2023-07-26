Who is Choona director Pushpendra Nath Misra?

Netflix is gearing up to release an exciting Indian Hindi-language Heist Comedy Drama series titled “Choona,” which has been making headlines since its poster and teaser were unveiled. The show is the brainchild of Pushpendra Nath Misra, who has taken on multiple roles as the creator, writer, and director, while Flying Saucer handles the production.

Pushpendra Nath Misra, the talented mind behind this upcoming series, has an impressive portfolio in the world of entertainment. He previously directed “Ghoomketu” in 2020 and “Taj Mahal 1989” with seven episodes. Additionally, he worked on a short film called “Arrow Sport Anti-UV Collection #SportYourSunscreen” in 2017. Before delving into directing, he also contributed as a lyricist for the drama “Mohavalayam” in 2016, a tale centered around Prameela, a drama artist from a small town in Kerala, whose married life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes a dancer in a Bahrain nightclub and eventually owns it.

Pushpendra’s passion for storytelling led him to the National Institute of Design, where he honed his craft. He firmly believes that a solid foundation starts with a good script and that the art of storytelling should remain unobtrusive. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including shortlists at prestigious events like Cannes, Clios, Adfest, and New York Festivals, as well as multiple awards at Kyoorius, Abbys, and Promax.

The essence of Lucknow, his hometown, is deeply embedded in Pushpendra’s work, and he lives by the saying, ‘You cannot take Lucknow out of a Lucknowite,’ which is evident in his craft.

As “Choona” gets closer to its release date on August 3, 2023, anticipation among viewers is reaching new heights. The series promises to be an engrossing tale of revenge, camaraderie, and audacious heists, sure to keep audiences glued to their screens. With a talented ensemble cast featuring Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy, Gyanendra Tripathi, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Atul Srivastava, “Choona” is set to captivate viewers exclusively on Netflix. Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of “Choona” on August 3, 2023.