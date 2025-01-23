‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’: IU and Park Bo Gum promise an endearing romance

The teaser of ‘Hotel Del Luna’ actress IU and ‘Reply 1998’ actor Park Bo Gum’s upcoming drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ is finally out. The period drama promises an endearing romance set in the idyllic space of Jeju Island. Kim Won Suk, the director of ‘My Mister’ has helmed the drama. Meanwhile, Lim Sang Choon, the writer behind ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ has penned it. The fluttering story is going to premiere on Netflix on March 7.

The trailer is at once brimming with nostalgia and the surreal and idyllic beauty of the past. It features scenic and expansive fields, sandy beaches, persimmon trees and the bustling markets of Jeju. Amid this, the narrative of IU’s Ae Sun, a free-spirited rebel, and Park Bo Gum’s Gwa Sik, a calm and strong man, unfold. Their contrasting personalities compliment each other.

The teaser opens with the two sharing heart-fluttering moments interspersed with their playful banter. However, soon things are not as smooth as differences seem to push them apart. However, it remains to be seen how they will navigate the storms. Promising an exhilarating saga, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ promises a fulfilling narrative. The caption reads, “To you, who is still a petal, and still a dream. A life full of adventure between a rebel born in Jeju, Aesun and a brave conscience. March 7th, only on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, the official synopsis reads, “In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy’s fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.”

Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped a poster of the slated drama. Evoking a sense of nostalgia, the photo has a touch of grainy texture, akin to film photography of the old days. IU and Park Bo Gum stand hand-in-hand in the middle of an enchanting field of flowers. The accompanying text reads, “Dedicated to you. Still blooming, always dreaming.”

Fans have high expectations with the upcoming drama given the ace team and the stellar cast associated with the project.