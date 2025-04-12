Amid controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency accused of stock manipulation

South Korean heartthrob Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in a mounting controversy involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years. It allegedly started when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, the family claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. With every passing day, the controversy deepens with new revelations surfacing from both sides. Amid this, GOLD MEDALIST now faces accusations of stock manipulation.

As per reports, Garosero Research Institute raised the allegations. Moreover, Siwon School, an online education platform listed on KOSDAQ (Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotation) is also a part of the controversy. As per Top Star News, more than half of Siwon School’s shares are under the control of a private investment firm. Two separate organizations are funding the firm. Notably, one of these is allegedly, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST.

On April 10, KBS News reported that authorities are currently investigating the online education company for possible stock manipulation. Reportedly, the company’s stock witnessed a sudden spike from around 1,000 KRW to over 10,000 KRW in less than a year. However, it then came down with a sudden crash after a bulk sell-off. Subsequently, the Financial Intelligence Unit (under the Financial Services Commission) got suspicious of the sudden activity. A report citing possible stock manipulation followed. This suspicious activity has triggered an investigation.

Meanwhile, GOLD MEDALIST denies any involvement. “We are not involved in any of the trading activities related to this stock.”

The accusations come amidst the highly-public scandal of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. The late actress’ family has levelled several accusations against the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor. However, Soo Hyun maintains that while he dated Sae Ron, she was not a minor at that time.

