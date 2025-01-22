BTS’ Jin voices Lee Min Ho’s ‘When the Stars Gossip’ OST

A tantalising piece of news is here for both K-drama and K-pop fans! BTS’ Jin has voiced the main theme for Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s ‘When the Stars Gossip’ OST. His serenading track is going to elevate the impact of the budding romance between the astronaut and the space tourist. The news of the BTS star singing the OST has sent fans into a frenzy.

On January 20, the makers dropped a teaser for the OST track titled ‘Close to You.’ BTS’ oldest member Jin has voiced the endearing track. The song is going to drop on January 26. It will capture the essence of the budding romance between Gong Ryong and Commander Eve. Fans expect the track to be a mesmerising treat which will enhance the emotional depth and the visual spectacle of the lead pair’s growing romance. Previously, BTS’ Jin voiced the OST ‘Yours’ for the K-drama ‘Jirisan.’ Moreover, he also collaborated with his bandmate V for the song ‘It’s Definitely You’ for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.’

In the series, Lee Min Ho plays a mysterious character who finds himself on a space station. At the same station, Gong Hyo Jin’s character, Commander Eve Kim, is already present. The drama is going to explore the unlikely love story between Commander Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho). In the series, the duo team up to save Earth as the planet’s last hope. The drama showcases a fluttering on-screen chemistry between the actors.

‘When The Stars Gossip’ also stars Han Ji-Eun, Huh Nam-Jun, Lee El, Kim Joo-Hun, Oh Jung-Se, among others. The drama premiered on Netflix on January 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, following his discharge from the military, Jin made sure to keep the ARMYs on their feet. The K-pop idol appeared in several variety shows and dropped his first solo album, ‘Happy’. The album became an instant hit among K-pop enthusiasts. Moreover, Jin recently made his first solo appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon. He previously appeared on the show with his fellow bandmates.