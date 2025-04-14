Kim Soo Hyun’s Baeksang award for ‘Queen of Tears’ stirs debate as Kim Ji Won got snubbed

Netflix’s ‘Queen of Tears’ was one of 2024’s most popular K-dramas. The series made waves for its storyline, ensemble cast and phenomenal performances. Led by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, it emerged as one of the most-watched dramas of the year. For the drama, Kim Soo Hyun secured a Baeksang award, the most prestigious award in South Korea. However, Kim Ji Won did not even receive a nod for the Best Actress category. The complete sidelining of the actress stirred a row of backlash at that time.

Now, almost a year later as Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in deep controversy involving late actress Kim Sae Ron, the backlash reignites. The development comes after Beaksang judge and critic Jeong Deok Hyeon’s recent comment. Talking about the snub, he said that at the time of decision-making, ‘Queen of Tears’ just started airing. This made the panel perplexed about whether the drama should be considered. He also stated that in the few episodes that aired, Kim Ji Won didn’t reach the pinnacle of her acting skills displayed in the series.

Now, several fans have expressed that Deok Hyeon’s defence does not make sense. They are also calling out the panel for misogyny. Fans are noting that if the makers were confused about considering the drama, how did Kim Soo Hyun secure a win.

In a recent talk show appearance, Jeong Deok Hyeon addressed the controversy over the snub. “When the first round of judging started, it started pretty early,” Jeong explained. “Queen of Tears hadn’t even begun airing yet. So, there was a lot of debate over whether to include it or not. Since it barely made the cutoff, there’s actually an original standard. If a certain percentage has aired, then it becomes eligible. But it was difficult for us to judge it properly without having seen the full content.”

shouldn’t have nominated the actor then. this is just an excuse for the misogynistic industry that favors men and finds ways to honor them more than they do for actresses. https://t.co/uk00qLVMwU — _ (@clockwork0718) April 12, 2025



He added, “At the point we were watching it, Kim Soo Hyun’s performance stood out clearly, but Kim Jiwon hadn’t really shined yet on the video. That’s why she didn’t make it into the nominations and actually, we explained all this to Kim Jiwon’s agency and the actress also heard it and accepted it all. The public doesn’t know, though, so they just criticize us.” Moreover, the judge also remarked that the luck factor also plays a role, sparking criticism. “But awards like this, honestly, there’s a bit of luck involved.”

His comments have sparked massive outrage on how the prestigious awards completely overlooked the female star.