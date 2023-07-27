What are the allegations against Anti Flag frontman Justin Sane?

A revelation has emerged in a podcast interview, with sexual harassment allegations against Anti Flag band member Justin Sane. While the victim did not explicitly name him, internet users quickly connected the dots, referring to the “lead singer.” The news has left fans stunned and deeply disturbed.

In the aftermath of the allegations, the band took a drastic step by deleting their website and social media accounts. Simultaneously, they released a statement on their official Patreon, which added to the confusion surrounding their sudden disbandment.

The victim, Kristina Sarhadi, bravely shared her harrowing experience on the Enough podcast. As a therapist and reiki-master based in New York, she described the punk scene as a safe haven during a difficult time in her life. Anti-Flag held a special place in her heart since she was just a young child.

During the podcast, Sarhadi recounted an encounter with the band’s lead singer, who is strongly implied to be Justin Sane. After locking eyes with him during one of their shows, she later met him at the end of a concert, leading to the exchange of numbers and plans to attend a film festival together.

However, the evening took a distressing turn when the singer made unwelcome advances and repeatedly insisted on her joining him in the backseat of the car. Despite refusing, she found herself witnessing him kissing another girl outside her home, leaving her feeling devastated.

The night did not end there, as Sarhadi later ended up in Justin Sane’s hotel room under the influence of alcohol. The situation quickly escalated into a violent assault, leaving her terrified and helpless as she pleaded for it to stop.

The gravity of the accusations has caused widespread shock and concern within the music community. As this distressing situation unfolds, it is essential to approach it with empathy and support for the survivor.