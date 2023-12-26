Delhi: Minister expresses displeasure over inaction by Chief Secretary

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has expressed displeasure over the Chief Secretary’s no response on the emergency note sent by him about the sexual harassment issue relating to a hospital in Burari.

Responding to a media query about the matter, Bharadwaj said that it has been 24 hours and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar is yet to give a response.

The Minister stated that what was reported from the Burari Hospital was very shocking and it required immediate action by the government machinery.

He said: “This is very unfortunate that even in the case of such high sensitivity where allegations have been leveled by the women workers against their manager about seeking sexual favors, the Chief Secretary chose not to respond to the urgent note sent to him.”

“One can imagine how the elected government functions and how will the safety of women be ensured when the Chief Secretary doesn’t act on an urgent note,” he added.

Bharadwaj further mentioned that on Sunday the messenger was sent along with the urgent UO note to the residence of the Chief Secretary. However, the staff at the CS residence refused to accept the same stating they have instructions not to accept any note.

Later, the note was sent to Kumar through an e-mail and the note also was physically delivered at his place on Monday morning, he informed.

“Whenever any untoward incident, the questions are asked from the elected Government. However, all the control over the officer lies with the L-G,”

Bharadwaj said.

A female housekeeping staff member who worked on a contractual basis at a government hospital in Burari has alleged that she was harassed by her manager and other employees.

As per the police, the accused manager and three supervisors have been booked under relevant sections of law and have been asked to join the investigation.