Akshay Kumar is taking in the success of Good Newwz in a rather trippy fashion. The Mission Mangal actor posted a video of himself singing Arijit Singh’s track “Dil Na Jaaneya” track from his film, Good Newwz.

The video has been shot on a windy hilltop with an ocean backdrop. Akshay can be seen listening to and singing along with Arijit’s song while almost literally tripping over the rocky mountain.

Akshay captioned the video, “Dil Na Jaaneya What a view and what a song! As you can see, #DilNaJaaneya from Good Newwz is music to my ears quite literally Totally tripping over it. Arijit Singh and @lauvsongs , take a bow #OnLoop.”

He shared the video on his official Instagram handle.

The 52-year-old is seen in a pair of shorts and a black T-Shirt with a military cap and sunglasses. He is clearly taking things slow and enjoying the mega success of Good Newwz in his own unique way.

A heartwarming video that it is, it has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans all across the world.

The Raj Mehta directorial also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

It revolves around the story of two couples trying to have a baby through in vitro fertilization.

Good Newwz released on 27 December to positive reviews from both critics and audiences and has earned Rs 65.99 crores on its opening weekend alone, trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed.