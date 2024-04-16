Akshay Kumar to make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry, joining Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ announced by makers on Tuesday.

‘Doosukeltha’ (2013) actor Manchu took to his official X page to share the news of Kumar joining ‘Kannappa’.

He also shared a video where the ‘Khiladi’ Kumar is seen meeting the team of the ‘Kannappa’, captioned ” The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. I am thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!”.

Mukhesh Kumar Singh is the director of the upcoming Indian Telegu-fantasy drama film “Kannappa.” Mohan Babu is the producer of this movie through his businesses, 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment.

The cast for this film has not been officially announced, with Manchu only confirmed to play the role of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, several names like Nayantara and Kajal Agarwal have been mentioned, but now it has been told that debutant Preity Mukundhan has been officially announced as the female lead.

Soujth superstars Mohanlal and Prabhas have also been cast for this film.

The official date for its release is yet to be announced but it’s expected that this film will release in the third- quarter of 2024.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh is known for directing many TV shows and some of the mythological serials like ‘Mahabharata’ for Star Plus, while he has also created several short films.

Akshay’s next project in 2024 include his Marathi debut, ‘official remake of official remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’. His latest release was ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.