Visitors trapped in Disneyland amid China’s zero-Covid policy

The Walt Disney Co.’s premier Disney resort, according to The Hollywood Reporter, shut its doors on Monday, requiring all visitors present at the time of the announcement to remain inside the park until they could show a negative test result. The theme park visitors can be seen frantically sprinting to the closed gates in a number of viral pictures and videos.

SNS | New Delhi | November 1, 2022 3:34 pm

Disneyland, entertainment, lockdown, covid guidelines, Disneyland in China, zero-Covid policy

(Twitter / @insiderpaper)

Shanghai’s Disneyland was abruptly shut down as a result of China’s zero-Covid policy.

The expansive theme park and accompanying facilities will be closed till further notice, according to a message sent to Shanghai Disney’s official social media pages on Monday. After being closed for 101 days during the horrific lockdown in the city this spring, the theme park reopened in June.

In a statement, Disney added, “We apologise for the inconvenience and will offer refunds or swaps for all guests impacted during this period. “As soon as we have a verified date to begin operations, we will tell guests.”

Recently, 200 lockdowns have been put into place around the nation, with the bulk of these affecting high- or medium-risk regions. Depending on whether they are in a low, medium, or high-risk zone, residents in various places are subject to various laws.

Thousands of migrant workers recently tried to escape the lockout and travel back to their home cities. According to images posted online, employees at Apple’s biggest assembly plant in Zhengzhou managed to escape the ‘zero-COVID’ lockdown by breaking out of the buildings.

(Inputs from ANI)

