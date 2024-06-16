Viraj Ghelani talks about elevating Gujarati cinema through innovation and heritage

Viraj Ghelani, a popular content creator and actor, recently made his film debut in the Gujarati film ‘Jhamkudi’. As the movie starts to make waves, Ghelani has shared his thoughts on the challenges faced by Gujarati cinema, explaining why it doesn’t have the same widespread popularity as other regional film industries.

In a recent interview, Viraj Ghelani emphasized the rich tradition of Gujarati theatre, describing it as “rich, vibrant, and deeply rooted in our culture.” He highlighted that Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali theatre are significant pillars of India’s theatre scene. Despite Gujarat being one of the wealthiest states with substantial investments, Gujarati cinema still struggles to attract a large audience.

Ghelani pointed out several reasons for this disparity. “It’s about perception and evolution,” he said. Using Telugu cinema as an example, he explained how it has developed a niche and then expanded with grand storytelling, substantial budgets, and a dedicated fanbase. In contrast, Gujarati cinema is still in the early stages of such evolution.

One of the critical issues Ghelani mentioned is the distribution and marketing strategy. “Telugu cinema has mastered the art of marketing their films, not just in India but worldwide. We need to learn from their playbook and enhance our reach,” he suggested.

Content is another crucial factor. Ghelani believes that while Gujarati cinema has incredible stories to tell, there needs to be more experimentation with genres and storytelling styles to attract a broader audience. “It’s happening, slowly but surely, and I’m optimistic. My debut film is a step in that direction, and I hope it can contribute to this shift,” he said. According to him, Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage and storytelling potential mean it’s only a matter of time before Gujarati cinema gains a larger audience.

Reflecting on his journey from content creation to cinema, Viraj Ghelani spoke about the unique insights content creators bring to the film industry. “As a content creator, I have the privilege to understand and respond to audience preferences in real-time,” he noted. For the creator community, the future looks bright. The beauty of digital media lies in its flexibility, allowing for experimentation with different formats and narratives while receiving immediate feedback from viewers.

“We’re in a unique position where we can bring fresh perspectives and innovative storytelling to the film industry. Our deep connection with our audience helps us craft stories that resonate on a personal level, and that’s powerful,” Ghelani explained. He believes that more creators will step into cinema, breaking traditional molds and introducing diverse, authentic voices. The merging of different media forms is leading to more creative and impactful storytelling. “Personally, I’m happy to be part of this movement and can’t wait to see how we continue to shape the cinematic landscape,” he added.

‘Jhamkudi’ draws inspiration from folklore, reflecting India’s diverse cultural tapestry, including epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. When asked if content inspired by folklore is a safe bet, Ghelani responded positively. “These stories have always brought people together, helping us bond over festivals and shared heritage. When I chose to be part of this film, it was because the story delivers a very strong message with relevance and creativity,” he said.

He believes that folklore-based stories resonate well with audiences because they blend entertainment with deeper messages. “Whether fiction is used purely for entertainment or to convey a deeper message, it generally resonates well. That’s what the movie industry has been doing all along, and I trust that this film will also find its place in people’s hearts,” he concluded.