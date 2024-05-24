Cinematic discourse on Suchitra-Uttam era in Bengali cinema

The 16th Habitat Film Festival witnessed an insightful evening discussion featuring renowned academics and the author Smita Banerjee. The panel included Dr. Anugya Naag, Assistant Professor of Film and Media Studies at MCRC Jamia Millia Islamia, and Dr. Abhija Ghosh, Assistant Professor of Film and New Media at the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication, OP Jindal Global University.

Moderated by Banerjee, a Professor in the Department of English at DCSE, University of Delhi, the conversation was about her latest book, celebrating the everlasting cultural impact of Bengali cinema icons Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar.

The book, which explores the star power and public perception of Suchitra and Uttam from the 1950s to the 1970s, was inspired by Banerjee’s observations during a project in Kolkata.

She embarked on a journey to unravel the complex relationship between their on-screen personas and societal views.

“Their presence on billboards and in media was everlasting, yet opinions about them were deeply divided,” Banerjee noted. Contradictions are the main points of her book, which spans five chapters. It begins with their romantic films, explores their portrayals in narratives about marriage, and examines their individual careers as Sen and Kumar evolved into significant cultural figures.

Highlighting the influence of the stars, Banerjee mentioned, “Suchitra Sen became a woman superstar in the 1960s, a shift marked by her award-winning role in ‘Saat Paake Bandha’. Uttam Kumar’s career in the 1970s, meanwhile, reflected the socio-political turbulence of Bengal.”

The conversation also touched on the stars’ lasting legacies. “Even after their careers ended, their impact on Bengali cinema and popular culture persisted,” Banerjee said, citing various contemporary references and commemorations, including metro stations named after them and statues in their honor.

An audience member questioned the dichotomy of adoration and disdain for Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar and its influence on their careers. Banerjee explained that this public opinion significantly shaped their career course. “The backlash they faced for ‘unprincipled modernity’ and ‘erotic display’ led Suchitra Sen to take on roles portraying her as a strong, independent woman, distancing herself from the romantic icon image,” Banerjee noted.

“Similarly, Uttam Kumar’s roles in the 1970s reflected the socio-political turbulence of the time, portraying him more as a character actor than just a romantic hero.”

Another attendee asked about the impact of the 1970s socio-political climate on Uttam Kumar’s roles, particularly his portrayal as a ‘dada’ figure. Dr. Abhija Ghosh responded, “The rise of the Naxalite movement and significant social upheaval influenced Kumar’s roles. Films like ‘Nagar Dharpane’ showcased him in characters that showed societal changes, highlighting generational conflict and the breakdown of traditional values.” she said.

The legacy of Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar in contemporary Bengali culture was another focal point of the session. Dr. Anugya Naag emphasized their enduring impact.

“Their legacy is evident in numerous memories and references in modern media. The Tollygunge metro station named after Uttam Kumar and the life-size statue there shows his lasting influence. Contemporary films and television often reference them, keeping their memory alive.”

Banerjee also addressed the role of the media in sustaining the stories of these stars. “During their careers, film magazines and gossip columns added to their glamour. Even the media coverage of anniversaries, memorable events, and biographies has kept their stories alive,” she said.

“Rituparno Ghosh played a significant role in rekindling interest through his writings and film retrospectives.” she said.