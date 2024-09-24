Viraj Ghelani clarifies his comment about ‘Jawan’ being his worst shooting experience

Recently, content creator Viraj Ghelani opened up about his small role in Atlee’s blockbuster ‘Jawan.’ Ghelani stated that shooting for the SRK film was his worst experience ever. Now, Viraj Ghelani addresses his remark saying that his comment blew out of proportion. Clarifying his remark, Ghelani shared his rationality behind the comment and claimed that it was a “lack of a better word situation.”

For those unaware, Viraj Ghelani had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role in the blockbuster title. Previously, in a podcast, Ghelani revealed that he shot for 10 days in sweltering heat for the film. However, only a few seconds of his shot made it to the film. He also mentioned being treated rudely on set and said “creators are only cast for their clout.” In retrospect, the content creator dubbed it as his “worst experience ever.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ghelani opened up about his comment. He said, “It was a lack of better words wala situation. My role was actually cut in the film. I shot for around 13-14 days but only the scenes that were shot on day one of the shoot were taken in the final cut. I didn’t know about all this, so when I went to watch the movie with my fiancé, I was a bit disappointed in that particular moment. It wasn’t my worst experience shooting and working in that film.”

As the conversation progressed, he added that his remark blew out of proportion. He clarified, “It was just disheartening to see only one scene at the premiere. I had even told my friends ki mai Shah Rukh ki film mai araha hu, so vahan thoda bura laga tha. (I even told my friends that I was appearing in a Shah Rukh Khan film. So, I felt a bit bad there). I am also a content creator so I understand editing. Mujhe bhi kuch video mai extra lag raha hota hai toh mai kaatt deta hu. (Even I cut scenes if I find something extra in my videos)”.

Furthermore, Ghelani took the moment to elaborate about people being rude to him on the sets of ‘Jawan.’ Delving in-depth, he said, “Every set has several people present, it’s not just the directors and actors. Some random people were talking rudely to me. Atlee was actually the sweetest. He follows me on Instagram and he even called me for a role in Baby John, but I had prior commitments hence, couldn’t join. And, I didn’t even shoot with Shah Rukh sir, our sequences were on different days”.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawan’ featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The film also included a cameo by Sanjay Dutt. The film emerged as a global box office success, amassing over 1000 crores.