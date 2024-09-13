Viraj Ghelani calls SRK’s ‘Jawan’ experience his worst ever

Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ is not only Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest film to date but also the biggest film in Hindi cinema. ‘Jawan’ emerged as the highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, with a total collection of over 1000 crores. Content creator Viraj Ghelani had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role in the multi-starrer blockbuster. However, in a recent podcast, Ghelani revealed that he shot for 10 days in sweltering heat for the film. However, only a few seconds of his scene were kept. He also mentioned being treated rudely on set and remarked that “creators are only cast for their clout.” In retrospect, he described it as his “worst experience ever.”

During his appearance on ‘The Having Said That’ podcast, Ghelani discussed his disappointing experience during the shoot. He revealed that, due to the film’s high star power, content creators are not taken seriously and are cast solely for their clout. Despite his fans appreciating his brief appearance in the film, Ghelani explained why he found it unsatisfactory.

Reflecting on his experience, he said, “Don’t talk. F”k. Why did I do it? People were very sweet and told me they watched the film for my part. But it was my worst experience ever. The issue is… they don’t consider you because they have Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and two Shah Rukh Khans. The work culture was ‘yahan khada ho ja, yeh kar le’ (stand here, do this). There was this scene where, in the close-ups, I had a gun because I was playing a cop, and then they went for a wide shot. I mentioned that the prop guy had taken my gun. They told me the gun would come to me, so I stood there. But the gun never came.”

He also mentioned that he appeared on screen for just a few seconds and described himself as a blurred image in the background of the film. He noted that despite working on the film for 10 days in Mahd, they only used the footage from the first 30 minutes of the first day. “Creators are cast only for their clout,” he added.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawan’ featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The film also included a cameo by Bollywood’s Munna Bhai, Sanjay Dutt.