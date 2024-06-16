Subbiah Nallamuthu wins lifetime achievement award at Mumbai Film Festival

Renowned wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu received the esteemed V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) this Saturday.

Subbiah Nallamuthu, a highly respected figure in the wildlife filmmaking community, has previously garnered numerous national and international accolades, including five National Film Awards. His influence extends beyond filmmaking, having served as a jury member for the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival and as the jury chairman for the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2021.

The festival’s opening ceremony, held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan.

The event saw several notable personalities from the Indian film industry, including actors Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Banerjee, Divyendu, Divya Dutta, and Avinash Tiwary, along with filmmakers like Madhur Bhandarkar, Rahul Rawail, and Anand L Rai.

This year’s MIFF opened with the screening of “Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story,” a documentary by Charlie Hamilton James. The film, which explores the touching story of a man befriending a wild otter in the Shetland Islands, had simultaneous screenings in multiple cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

The opening ceremony featured a vibrant blend of cultural performances, including an act depicting the evolution of Indian animation, a cultural showcase from Sri Lanka, and a fusion dance by the Rigveda Dance Studio. The event also highlighted the screening of the FTII student short film “Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know,” which recently won the La Cinef Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Prominent films featured in the Red Carpet Gala included “Poacher” directed by Richie Mehta, “Inside Out – 2” by Kelsey Mann, “Srikanth” by Tushar Hiranandani, and “Gandhi Talks” by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The festival’s jury comprised international filmmakers such as Audrius Stonys, Bharat Bala, Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah, Anna Henckel-Donnersmarck, and producers like Apoorva Bakshi, Adele Seelmann-Eggebert, Keiko Bang, and Barthelemy Fougea.

This year, MIFF is showcasing 314 films from 59 countries in 61 languages, offering a rich tapestry of global cinema. Attendees can look forward to more than 25 masterclasses, panel discussions, and open forums led by noted international filmmakers. The mid-fest highlight is “The Commandant’s Shadow” by Daniela Volker, scheduled for screening on June 18. The festival will conclude with the screening of the Golden Conch-winning film on June 21.

MIFF 2024 aims to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas and opportunities among documentary filmmakers, encouraging collaborations and promoting artistic expression through documentaries, shorts, and animation projects. The festival continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue and inspiration in the world of cinema, running until June 21.