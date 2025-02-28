Viraj Ghelani lives the India vs Pakistan cricket dream with Hardik Pandya

Viraj Ghelani recently turned his dream into reality by witnessing the electrifying India vs Pakistan cricket match live from Dubai.

The popular social media personality shared glimpses of his unforgettable experience with his fans, calling it a “lifetime experience.”

Advertisement

The high-voltage clash between the two cricketing giants saw an ocean of passionate fans cheering from the stands, and Viraj was right in the middle of it.

Advertisement

The influencer took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures capturing the euphoric atmosphere of the stadium. Among the snapshots, he posed with his friends, who joined him on the trip, making the moment even more special.

What made the photo series even more exciting was the final slide — a cheerful photo with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Viraj’s caption read, “Took my friends to Dubai for the lifetime experience! Surprise in the end! From @hardikpandya93.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viraj Ghelani (@viraj_ghelani)

The unexpected meet-and-greet with the star player added the perfect finishing touch to his already memorable day.

Viraj Ghelani is no stranger to winning hearts online. His relatable content and comic timing have earned him a loyal following. Beyond social media, he has carved a niche in Indian cinema.

In 2022, he made his Bollywood debut in the comedy thriller ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, where his performance left the audience in splits. Earlier this year, he won hearts again with his role in the Gujarati film ‘Jhamkudi’, receiving praise for his refreshing screen presence.