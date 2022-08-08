Vineet Kumar Singh’s uncanny resemblance with Shah Ali Baig will blow your minds away!

Vineet Kumar Singh who has once again impressed the audience with his top notch performance in Rangbaaz 3 proves that he is here to rule! His latest outings on OTT have been tremendous and he surely is the reining King of OTT!

There have been some images which have surfaced on the web which shows Vineet’s uncanny resemblance with the character he played, Shah Ali Baig in the web show Rangbaaz 3. The similarity between both of them will literally blow your mind away and in the series as well, his portrayal and appearance as Shah Ali Baig could have anyone fooled!

We surely think Vineet Kumar Singh is the next big thing and it’s not so often that we get such gems in the industry. He definitely is ruling our hearts and the OTT space with his amazing work!