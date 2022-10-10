Vineet Kumar Singh wins the Best Actor Award for ‘Rangbaaz 3’

Vineet kumar Singh is a renowned actor known for his versatility and skills within the field of acting. He has been in this industry for years and has time and again showcased iconic characters for the fans and the audience and has never disappointed with his acting prowess.

Mukkabaaz fame Vineet success knows no boundaries, proof of which is how he recently won The Best Actor Award at ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS for his role of Harun Shah Ali Baig in the show “Rangbaaz 3”. He has also recieved the award for “The Best Series for Rangbaaz 3”.

Rangbaaz S3 is based on the real-life story of a gangster turned politician in Bihar. Harun Shah Ali Baig, also known as Saheb, is played by actor Vineet Kumar Singh in this fictionalised version. The show traces the journey of Saheb from a small town in Bihar and how he went on to become one of the most powerful leaders in the state.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the best actor award, Vineet Kumar Singh took to his twitter, “Thank you for considering me for the award and giving me this title for the BEST ACTOR for RANGBAAZ. I feel extremely overwhelmed and happy right now. Thank you to all the fans and the audiences that have loved this series and showered their support towards it and thank you so much to the producer, writer, show runner, director, crew and cast of Rangbaaz for letting me be a part of this spectacular series and always helping me and guiding me at each step. This is only possible because of you all. Thank you Zee5. Thanks to the creative team of Zee5.”

Vineet Kumar Singh has had an eventful year to say the least. His movie “Siya” that released on the 16th of September 2022 recieved immense love and support by the fans for its intense story line and concept.

But thats not all for Vineet this year. Vineet recently took to Twitter as he gave a sneak peak of his upcoming character via a mirror selfie . Captioning it as ” new work , new character, new journey. Hope to recieve your love and support as I embark on a new adventure “. Sources claim this new project is to be under the works of Kabir Khan Entertainment and has been located for a shoot schedule in Jaipur. Kudos and congratulations to Vineet!