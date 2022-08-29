Vineet Kumar Singh starrer Rangbaaz 3 that is set on the backdrop of Bihar Politics has taken the lead and trending

Recently to celebrate the success the cast and the crew, and other celebrities attended a success party held for the show in Mumbai in a grand way.

The actor is elated with the response, which released on the OTT platform and taking it to his social media he penned a sweet note,”Your success is always incomplete without celebration. Had a blast with these amazing and talented people.

We are celebrating because of you and your love. Thank you all for loving the show and making it a MASSIVE HIT!”

The incredibly talented Vineet Kumar Singh has already proved to be a performer par excellence and with Rangbaaz 3 went on to exceed expectations. The actor is winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike that have been all praise for Vineet in this series about strongman politics in Bihar.

The web-series ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is filled with drama, politics, corruption, crime, power-games. Stepping into the role of Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb), the series charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of the most powerful and influential men.

The actor brings both power and stature to this character with shades of grey and has got audiences excited with this new grimacing avatar.