Varun Dhawan wraps up Kerala schedule of ‘VD 18’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday announced the wrap up of the Kerala schedule of his upcoming movie ‘VD 18’, dropping beautiful glimpses from the ‘God’s Own Country’.

Taking to Instagram, Varun, who enjoys 46.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, gave a sneak peek into beautiful Kerala.

In the picture, the ‘Badlapur’ actor could be seen wearing a black T-shirt and matching shorts, posing against a picturesque backdrop with his arms spread wide open.

He captioned the post: “Thank u Kerala Sched wrap #vd18.”

Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

According to reports, Wamiqa Gabbi will be sharing the screen space with Varun in ‘VD18’, which is reportedly directed by Atlee.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.