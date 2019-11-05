Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are busy shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. Both actors have been sharing glimpses from BTS of the David Dhawan directorial.

Recently, both of them shared a picture from the sets of the film in which they are seen sitting somewhere in the middle of a railway platform.

While Varun sports the attire of a coolie, a red shirt with white pants, Sara is seen in a pair of white Kurti with white churidar pyjami and white dupatta.

Her simple and ethnic look is winning hearts across the internet.

While Varun captioned the picture, “He’s a COOL ie बहुत काम कराती हैं yeh Sara Ra.” Sara responded in a tongue-in-cheek manner, “@varundvn I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions.”

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan’s film of the same name that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

David has spoken to Mumbai Mirror about the idea behind the film stating, “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue.”

He also mentioned that the idea of the remake was originally that of producer Vashu Bhagnani, who was behind the first film as well.

The new film will also feature Paresh Rawal reprising the role of Kader Khan.

Sara Ali Khan also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel with Kartik Aaryan while Varun Dhawan has Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor lined up for release in the coming year.