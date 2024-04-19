‘Metro In Dino’ gets new release date: November 29

Get ready Bollywood fans, because there’s a new date on the calendar you’ll want to mark! The much-anticipated flick ‘Metro In Dino’, starring the dynamic duo Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, just got a new release date.

Originally slated to hit the screens this September, the rom-com will now grace cinemas on November 29, as revealed by Aditya himself on his Instagram handle.

Directed by the acclaimed Anurag Basu, this anthology film boasts a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles.

Initially, fans were gearing up for a March 29 release earlier this year, but now, the countdown begins anew for November 29.

This isn’t the first time Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu are teaming up. They previously collaborated on the hit film ‘Ludo’.

‘Metro In Dino’ draws inspiration from the iconic song ‘In Dino’ from ‘Life in a… Metro’, promising to deliver poignant tales of modern-day relationships.

Director Anurag Basu shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Metro In Dino is a story that resonates with everyone. It’s been a labor of love, and I’m thrilled to partner once again with Bhushan Kumar, who has been a constant support. The storyline is fresh, and I’m looking forward to working with such talented artists who bring contemporary flair to the screen.”

Adding further excitement, Basu mentioned collaborating with music maestro Pritam, whose tunes breathe life into the characters and narrative.

Anurag Basu, known for his directorial gems like ‘Barfi’, ‘Life In a Metro’, ‘Ludo’, and ‘Jagga Jasoos’, is also gearing up for ‘Aashiqui 3’, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

With a stellar cast, a talented director, and a fresh storyline, ‘Metro In Dino’ is poised to charm audiences when it finally hits theaters this November.