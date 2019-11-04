Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chamn is creating waves at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business on social media. The film collected Rs 5.65 crores within two days of its release, reported Adarsh.

In a tweet that he put on, he said, “#UjdaChaman gathered momentum on Day 1 [evening shows] and improved considerably on Day 2… Day 3 should only get better… Fri ₹ 2.35 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 5.65 cr. #India biz.”

Analysts are expecting the film’s business to grow by word of mouth reports.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, people have appreciated the light-hearted entertainer.

Ujda Chaman has been in news for the debate around plot similarities with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Both films deal with the issue of premature balding in their protagonists and how it affects their love lives etc.

Ujda Chaman is the Hindi remake of the Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017).

The film also features Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo Saurabh Shukla, and Karishma Sharma and has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.