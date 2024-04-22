Manushi Chhillar accepts box office setback for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World turned actress, has opened up about the unexpected response to her latest film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Despite her previous successes in movies like ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘The Great Indian Family’, and ‘Operation Valentine’, her latest venture alongside stars like Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Alaya F, failed to set the box office on fire.

In a recent interview, Chhillar candidly shared her perspective on the film’s reception, expressing her initial surprise at the turn of events. “I was like, ‘Arey, mere to life me bohot kuchh overnight hua hai,'” she reflected, acknowledging the sudden shifts in her career trajectory. Despite her dedication and hard work, Chhillar recognized the unpredictability of success in the film industry.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

“As an actor, everyone hopes for their films to resonate with audiences,” Manushi Chhillar remarked, emphasizing the desire for viewers to enjoy and connect with the cinematic experience. However, she gracefully accepted the reality that not every project would achieve widespread acclaim. “That’s something I have made peace with,” she affirmed.

For Chhillar, the focus remains on personal growth and creative exploration. “For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things,” she explained. While acknowledging the significance of box office numbers, she maintained a pragmatic outlook, recognizing the inherent lack of control over such metrics.

In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Chhillar portrayed the character of Captain Misha, contributing to the ensemble cast of the high-octane patriotic thriller helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar. Despite the film’s commercial performance, Chhillar remains undeterred in her commitment to evolving as an artist and embracing new opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood.