Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 12 years of ‘Vicky Donor’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s cinematic journey kicked off in 2012 with the groundbreaking film ‘Vicky Donor,’ which dared to tackle societal stigmas surrounding sperm donation and infertility. This cinematic gem not only garnered critical acclaim but also marked Khurrana’s debut as a leading man, earning him his inaugural Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Fast forward to today, and ‘Vicky Donor’ celebrates its 12th anniversary, prompting Khurrana to express his gratitude to fans in a uniquely creative manner. Directed by the talented Shoojit Sircar and featuring Khurrana alongside Yami Gautam, the film continues to resonate with audiences even after more than a decade.

In a touching gesture, fan pages surprised Khurrana with anime edits of memorable scenes from the movie, which he joyfully shared on his Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Reflecting on the transformative impact of ‘Vicky Donor’ on his career, Khurrana expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support of his fans throughout his journey.

Following the success of ‘Vicky Donor,’ Khurrana showcased his versatility in a string of acclaimed films including ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha,’ ‘Badhai Ho,’ ‘Andha Dhun,’ ‘Article 15,’ ‘Dream Girl,’ and ‘Bala,’ solidifying his status as one of Bollywood’s most talented actors.

The accolades for ‘Vicky Donor’ speak volumes about its impact on audiences and the industry alike. The film clinched the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards and secured eight nominations at the 58th Filmfare Awards, winning four, including Best Supporting Actor and Best Male Debut for Khurrana.

Furthermore, ‘Vicky Donor’ inspired remakes in Telugu as ‘Naruda Donoruda’ (2016) and in Tamil as ‘Dharala Prabhu’ (2020), further extending its reach across different linguistic audiences.

Meanwhile, Khurrana continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances, with his latest outing in ‘Dream Girl 2,’ alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, resonating positively with viewers.

As Khurrana celebrates the 12th anniversary of his cinematic debut, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented actor and storyteller.