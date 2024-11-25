‘Tis the Season: Top films to get into the holiday spirit

With Christmas just a month away, it is the right time to start with the annual holiday binge fest. With a slight nip in the air, comes the time to wrap oneself in a warm throw, make some cocoa, and turn on the beloved holiday films. As the holiday spirit is soon going to take over, the season of the hallmark films returns. To kickstart Christmas and New Year cheer, we bring to you a list of curated top picks, to get into the holiday mood.

The Holiday

Director: Nancy Meyers

Starring: Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black

Over the years, ‘The Holiday’ has solidified its status as the quintessential film of the season. Starring top talents, the film chronicles the lives of four individuals who discover love in the most unexpected ways as bells jingle in the background. What started as two women switching apartments, seeking a breath of fresh air, ends up in an endearing and wholesome narrative of festive cheer, love, friendship, and togetherness. This pick is especially for the lovers of a classic Christmas rom-com.

Home Alone

Director: Chris Columbus

Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara, John Heard

This one is one of those classics, which has become a traditional watch during the Christmas season. Created by John Hughes, the ‘Home Alone’ film franchise is the prototype of an American Christmas family watch. Starring The film stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. A young Culkin defends his suburban Chicago abode from an invasion by a pair of robbers after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation to Paris. The unprecedented popularity of the film has made the title synonymous with Culkin’s filmography. With a generous dash of humour and thrill, the film is a classic getaway capturing the essence of family and togetherness.

Love Actually

Director: Richard Curtis

Starring: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson

This ensemble film never gets old. The endearing film has given fans numerous memorable scenes and dialogues and a dancing Hugh Grant. The film is a heartfelt romantic title created by the maker of ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral.’ The film presents the different aspects of love through 10 separate stories involving a variety of individuals. The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the day strikes.

Die Hard

Director: John McTiernan

Starring: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedalia, Reginald VelJohnson

‘Die Hard’ is not just a classic and era-defining action film, but also a top Christmas pick. This has a little bit of everything but a huge dose of thrill and action. What is better than to have an adrenaline rush fused with the holiday spirit? In the film, Bruce Willis and his comrades take a group of terrorists down who try to take the Nakatomi Plaza hostage during a Christmas party. This one is a must for all lovers of action cinema.

While the list can go on and on, other titles to binge are- ‘The Grinch,’ ‘It’s a Beautiful Life,’ ‘Gremlins’ and ‘A Christmas Carol.’