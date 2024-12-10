Deck the halls cause its time for an animated Christmas watch

It’s that time of the year again when we once again tune into our favourite holiday films. In the playlist, an animated film or two always manages to find space. As you curate your Christmas watch list, we bring to you our top animated holiday film picks. All you need to do is make yourself some popcorn and hot cocoa and start the movie marathon.

Find the list of our top picks as follows:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2002)

Director: Ron Howard

Starring: Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, Molly Shannon

This classic ought to be on every list. Based on Dr Seuss’ eponymous book, the film is filled with adventures. The film revolves around the Grinch, a grumpy green recluse. He lives on Mount Crumpit and despises the festivities of Christmas and the joyful residents of Whoville. The Grinch embarks on a mission to sabotage their holiday celebration. Brought to life by Jim Carrey in the film, the title received mixed reviews for its dark humour. However, if one doesn’t mind, the 2002 film is a great watch. Upon release, the film emerged as the highest-grossing film domestically. Another film based on the character is the 2018 film ‘The Grinch’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, Cary Elwes

Based on Charles Dickens’ eponymous bestseller, this ensemble film was made using the cutting-edge technology of motion capture. As London waits for the cheerful arrival of Christmas, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge thinks it’s all a sham. He looks down upon his faithful clerk and cheerful nephew for harbouring the holiday spirit. Later, Scrooge encounters the ghost of his late business partner, who warns him that three spirits will meet him at night. The ghosts take Scrooge through his past, present and future in the hope of changing his views on Christmas.

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019)

Director: Tim Johnson

Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Liam Ferguson, Madalyn Gonzalez

This one is for the fans of unconventional holiday film enthusiasts. Based on Cressida Cowell’s hit book ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ the film is part of the HTTYD film franchise. While in the world of Vikings, Christmas is rebranded as ‘Snoggletog,’ the spirit of the festival remains the same. As New Berk prepares for Snoggletog, Hiccup and Astrid find out that their children, Zephyr and Nuffink have started fearing dragons. This happens after they find some of Stoick’s old books. The duo hatches a plan to avoid their children bearing hatred towards dragons like their ancestors. For this, Astrid suggests bringing back the Snoggletog Pageant that narrates the story of how Vikings and dragons made peace. Fusing the festive spirit with the lore of the past, this film is a treat for fans of Hiccup and Toothless.

Meanwhile, other notable animated Christmas films are ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas, ‘Klaus,’ and ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventures’ among others.