Daniel Craig teases who is next in line to play the 007 agent James Bond

Following Daniel Craig’s final show as the MI 6 agent James Bond, cinephiles across the world are anxious to find out who is the next in line to claim the coveted title. While reports have floated several names, there is no official confirmation on the casting yet. Now, the last man to boast the ‘license to kill,’ Daniel Craig has teased fans about the next Bond. Recently, Daniel Craig appeared at the 15th annual Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles. He presented ‘James Bond’ producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson with the honorary Oscar. During his speech, the actor teased the awaited detail.

While the ‘Knives Out’ actor was lauding his dear friends, he took a moment to get mischievous about the awaited announcement. Craig said, “Let’s just get something out of the way. If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don’t look at me, but he might be in the room. I’m just joking. Maybe I’m not.” Meanwhile, recently, in a conversation with Variety, Daniel Craig iterated that he doesn’t care who the next James Bond is.



For those unaware, Craig donned the black tux in five films of the franchise based on Ian Fleming’s character. He first essayed the role of James Bond for the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale.’ Subsequently, he starred in ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Spectre’ and lastly, ‘No Time to Die.’ After Craig took his final bow as the titular character, several Hollywood stars have been rumoured to move the franchise forward. These include Jacob Elordi, Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and James Norton.

Meanwhile, at the 15th annual Governor’s Awards, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were honoured with the coveted Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award. Each year, the prestigious award celebrates producers for outstanding quality in motion film production. During an interview with Associate Press, Wilson also talked about the perplexing question. “It’s a big decision. Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

Additionally, during the celebratory evening Colman Domingo also jokingly pitched himself for the role. He said, “I know there’s a list of phenomenal, handsome, athletic, suave, and debonair actors vying to be the next James Bond,” Domingo quipped. “Now if you’re thinking of me, I don’t know what to tell you: Bond or Bond villain? You decide… I will leave my headshots on your table.”

With the conversation buzzing around the next Bond, the stakes increase. The role boasts a legacy of its own and has been essayed by actors like Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig. The character remains an iconic and sought-after role even after several years. As the conversations pique, so do fans’ curiosities.