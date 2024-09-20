The Mehta Boys: Shreya Chaudhry celebrates premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Actor Shreya Chaudhry is beaming with excitement as her film ‘The Mehta Boys’ will soon make its world debut at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

The event will take place on September 20 and it’s a landmark moment for the young actor in the book of hope and expectation, though it speaks volumes about the story regarding family dynamics and identity.

‘The Mehta Boys’, a soon-to-be-released film features Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhry, and Avinash Tiwary. In the film, a tense relationship prevails there between the father and son. Through the narration of their problems, the lighter approach to their anxiety over a very critical 48 hours in their relationship makes it possible. This seems to promise much for the viewers, with its depiction of an emotional ride that will enable them to introspect much about ties within families.

Written by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast which brings dimension to the story. Produced by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, the film sees its contributions from producers Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.

“I am absolutely thrilled to go to Chicago for South Asian Film Festival, especially since our film is premiering on the opening night! It’s really great honours to have our work showcased on such a platform. That kind of international recognition at such an early stage in my career feels really fulfilling,” she said about the festival.

Another reason why this project is significant is that Boman Irani is the director, thereby it is his directorial endeavor. Speaking about the experience of working with Irani, Shreya has mentioned, “The Mehta Boys has been very special to me. It is a huge honor, not just to act but to work with Boman Irani. It is inspiring to work with someone who has so much wealth of knowledge and passion. Just seeing him work on set daily was a kind of masterclass, and I’m so grateful to him for having trust in me to portray this character.”

An ardent film enthusiast, Shreya, suggested she had paid her fair share of tributes to stories from South Asia. “It’s a dream come true that a film we all worked so hard for should make it into an international festival,” said Shreya. “It is particularly fulfilling to think that ‘The Mehta Boys’ will travel further and reach a wider audience. It is greatly special to have worked with such a brilliant set of cast and crew who delivered with all their heart for this film.”

Accompanying the premiere screening will be an engaging discussion between the film’s Shreya, Boman Irani, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Avinash Tiwary, and producers Danesh Irani and Ankita Batra, who discuss the creative process behind the film as well as offer insight into the themes it explores.

Finally, on 21st September, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr. will also conduct a master class on ‘The Mehta Boys’ writing process. This session gives young filmmakers and writers the chance to learn from two master professionals of the industry.