The Mehta Boys: Avinash Tiwari, Shreya Chaudhry reflect on the relatable themes of movie

‘The Mehta Boys’ is ready to captivate audiences with its exploration of the complex and often tumultuous relationship between a father and son.

Directed by Boman Irani, the movie delves into the emotional intricacies of family dynamics, focusing on a father and son who confront their differences over the course of 48 hours. Starring Avinash Tiwari, Shreya Chaudhry, and Boman Irani himself, ‘The Mehta Boys’ is not just about a strained father-son relationship but also about understanding the deeper layers of empathy and connection that define all relationships.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Avinash Tiwari, who plays the son in the film, shared his thoughts on the project. “At its core, ‘The Mehta Boys’ is about father-son conflict,” he said. “The story follows their unexpected time together over 48 hours, during which they have to navigate their differences. It’s not just about father and son—it’s a film that will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled to understand a loved one. The story is very relatable.”

Tiwari’s portrayal of the son at odds with his father is complemented by Shreya Chaudhry’s role as Zara, his supportive girlfriend. Chaudhry explained how her character pushes Avinash’s character to reach his potential. “Zara wants him to perform well in life because she believes in his talent. She is not just a supportive partner; she is also empowered in her own way. For Boman sir, the empowerment of women in this film isn’t about aggression—it’s about quiet strength, too.”

She emphasized the film’s broader message: “Through this film, we want people to realize how important it is to develop empathy for parents, and vice versa. If both generations can learn to understand each other better, the world would be so much more beautiful.”

Avinash echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of empathy in relationships: “Empathy is the key to resolving many issues. It’s something that can heal a lot of wounds, whether between father and son, partners, or friends.”

The film has already garnered significant acclaim, having had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) in September 2024, where it won the Best Feature Film Award. Boman Irani also took home the Best Actor Award at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto in October 2024.

Following these successes, ‘The Mehta Boys’ made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2024. It also opened the Indian Film Festival in Berlin in January 2025.