Zayn Malik launches first solo tour: ‘Stairway to the Sky’

Former One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik is all ready to begin something old and hot anew with the announcement of his first-ever solo tour titled aptly ‘Stairway to the Sky’.

The singer, 31 years young, made the announcement in a surprise appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on September 18. His energetic presence left his fans gaga.

Smartly sporting a sharp black leather jacket and absent-mindedly nursing coffee, Malik took quite an entrance commanding Fallon’s laptop as he sang his new single, “Stardust” from the latest release ‘Room Under the Stairs’. Already reviewed well with a May 17 release date, Monday night was a perfect teaser of what the fans can expect on tour.

In a lighter than light interlude, Malik wrote Fallon a note that he read aloud to the audience. “Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate,” it began, before revealing, “I’m going on my first-ever tour this autumn.”. So maybe after apple-picking time with your friends is over, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky tour across the US and UK.” This sweet invitation set the stage for a cozy, intimate tour that promises to connect Malik directly with his fans.

Zayn Malik tour dates:

The North America leg of the tour will start October 23 in San Francisco, California, and make its way to the regions’ 11 major cities and significant stops in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Malik will be ending the North American leg on November 2 in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom before crossing the pond for his UK leg. His first UK show is November 20 in Edinburgh, but he will also head to Leeds, Manchester, London, Wolverhampton, and Newcastle for performances in mid-to-late December and end there on December 3.

Tickets to the much-awaited performance of the former ‘X Factor’ judge will go on sale to the anxious fans on September 19 through his official website, inzayn.com; general sales will begin on September 21 at 11 a.m. local time. This tour not only will push Malik’s solo career to another level but will also give some opportunities for fans to see him live.

Earlier this year, Malik marked another first. This time he was to headline his first-ever solo tour show at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London where he entertained the audience by playing a few tracks from ‘Room Under the Stairs’. The night was full of emotions because of his gratitude being witnessed by fans when, in a rare candid moment, he declared, “I missed this.” Such emotional moments reveal how connected he seems to be with his audience, which made this tour much more in high demand.