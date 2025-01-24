‘The Mehta Boys’ OTT release: When and where to watch Boman Irani’s directorial debut

Boman Irani’s directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’, is set to make its OTT release on Prime Video on February 7.

The highly anticipated film, which has already garnered critical acclaim, tells the compelling story of a father and son who, despite their strained relationship, forcefully spend 48 hours together. This journey of reconciliation and discovery offers a deep dive into the complexities of family dynamics.

Advertisement

Alongside Irani, the film stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in key roles. The movie’s plot revolves around the tumultuous yet heartfelt interaction between a father and his son, as they navigate their differences over a short but transformative period.

Advertisement

‘The Mehta Boys’ OTT release announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The narrative promises to explore the emotional layers of their relationship, presenting a raw and relatable portrayal of familial bonds.

‘The Mehta Boys’ has already made waves on the international film circuit. It had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024, where it won the Best Feature Film Award.

The film also earned Boman Irani the Best Actor accolade at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto in October 2024. Following its success in North America, the film debuted in Asia at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2024 and later featured at the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.

In a statement about the film, Irani shared his excitement about stepping into the role of a director. “Bringing ‘The Mehta Boys’ to life has been an immensely rewarding journey,” he said. “As an actor, I have always believed in the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the chance to explore a new creative path as a filmmaker. The intricate bond between parent and child is something I’ve always found intriguing, and this film allowed me to delve into that dynamic in a deeply human way.”