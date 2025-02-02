February 2025: Exciting movies and shows to watch this month!

February 2025 promises a vibrant lineup for movie lovers, with a mix of drama, romance, and thrilling tales spanning both theatrical and OTT platforms.

From star-studded comedies to intense historical dramas, this month’s releases are sure to keep audiences entertained.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most anticipated films hitting screens and streaming platforms this February.

Loveyapa

Set to release on February 7, ‘Loveyapa’ introduces two fresh faces to the industry. Junaid Khan, son of the iconic Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late star Sridevi. Directed by Advait Chandan, this romantic comedy revolves around the quirky relationship of a young couple. They, after exchanging their mobile phones, are forced to confront each other’s secrets. The trailer, which dropped earlier this month, promises a delightful mix of comedy, drama, and romance.

Chhaava

For fans of historical dramas, ‘Chhaava’ offers a thrilling glimpse into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal stars in the titular role, portraying the brave warrior in an epic saga set in 1681. It was the year of his coronation. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Set for release on February 14, ‘Chhaava’ promises to transport audiences into a world of valor, ambition, and sacrifice.

Dhoom Dhaam

Also arriving on February 14, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is a riotous comedy starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. The film, directed by Rishab Seth, follows the newlywed couple Koyal and Veer as their seemingly perfect evening spirals into chaos. With mistaken identities, surprise guests, and hilarious situations, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ promises an unpredictable ride for viewers.

Sanki

Ahan Shetty, son of actor Sunil Shetty, returns to the big screen with ‘Sanki’, a high-octane action film directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. Set to hit theaters on February 14, ‘Sanki’ promises a mix of romance, drama, and action, with Ahan Shetty’s character caught in thrilling, life-altering circumstances. Fans of Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap’ will be excited to see him back in action alongside Pooja Hegde.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for his work on films like ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is a hilarious take on relationships and amnesia. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film follows Ankur (Kapoor), whose life is thrown into chaos when he discovers that his ex-wife, Prabhleen (Pednekar), has lost her memory for the past few years. As Ankur navigates his relationship with his new fiancée Antara (Rakul), the film delivers a whirlwind of comedy, misunderstandings, and emotional moments. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ will release on February 21.

The Mehta Boys

In his directorial debut, veteran actor Boman Irani brings ‘The Mehta Boys’ to the screen. This emotional drama explores the strained relationship between a father and son who are forced to spend 48 hours together, resulting in a deeply personal exploration of family dynamics. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, the film offers a nuanced portrayal of the father-son relationship, delving into the emotional turbulence of their time together. Boman Irani, who co-wrote the film with Academy Award-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, has poured his heart into this intimate project. ‘The Mehta Boys’ will premiere on Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

Mrs

Sanya Malhotra stars in ‘Mrs’, a poignant drama directed by Aarti Kadave. It explores the journey of a woman who struggles to find her voice while balancing the societal expectations of her marriage. Based on the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, ‘Mrs’ delves into the life of a trained dancer and teacher. After marriage, finds herself caught in a web of expectations and norms. The film beautifully explores themes of self-expression, societal roles, and the complexities of marital life. With Malhotra’s stellar performance, ‘Mrs’ is sure to resonate with audiences. The film will be available on Zee5 starting February 7.

As February 2025 unfolds, the Indian film industry is ready to showcase a diverse range of stories. You’ll get everything from light-hearted comedies to intense historical dramas and family-centered narratives.

Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic rollercoaster, an epic historical saga, or an emotional father-son drama, this month offers something for everyone.