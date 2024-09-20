Coldplay India concert: Ticket price, venue and dates

Indian Music Lovers, get ready for the once-in-a-lifetime experience: Global superstars and a multiple Grammy-winning band Coldplay is going on its highly acclaimed ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ to India! The band has officially confirmed two back-to-back performances at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on 18-19 Jan 2025.

After nearly a decade of wait, the British four-piece is back to India with a bang, marking their much-awaited return to the country after their performance at the unforgettable Global Citizen Festival in 2016. With the date confirmation now out in the open, excitement has gone high among the fan-following. A BookMyShow Live spokesperson said, “This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, at the nexus of this excitement-ardent anticipation that spreads around these concerts.”

A musical extravaganza awaits

Nothing short of magic, the two-night show will be. Here’s what Coldplay is known for-a beautiful live performance that’s visual almost always. This time around, Coldplay has promised to give a spectacular treat with their latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’ hits in addition to superhit and popular favorites like ‘Yellow’, ‘Fix You’, and ‘Viva La Vida’. There will be immersive LED displays, lasers, fireworks, and Coldplay’s heartwarming energy, making the concerts a feast both for eyes and ears.

Mumbai concerts by Coldplay are being touted as historic in India’s music history, following a successful season of summer concerts across Europe last year, and promoters as well as fans are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most highly-spoken-about performances in the year. “We are super excited to present Coldplay in India again,” said one of the event promoters. “It is going to be an incredible experience for everyone attending.”.

Ticket sales and availability

Tickets for the shows in Mumbai will go on sale from September 22, 2024, 12 PM IST, only on BookMyShow. With Coldplay’s massive global popularity, acquiring a ticket may become a race against time, so be sure to act fast.

To entertain the ones who would love to get a better bargain in the price, Coldplay is selling ‘Infinity Tickets’ for a mere amount of €20 (₹2000). These Infinity Tickets will go out in pairs on 22nd November, 2024. This way, the live event shall reach to the more audience as made affordable to them by Coldplay.

Sustainability beyond music

The India tour will also coincide with the release of new album by Coldplay, ‘Moon Music’, slated for October 4, 2024. Reflective of the commitment to environmental sustainability, the record’s vinyl is the product of recycled plastic. Lead singer Chris Martin of Coldplay has publicly discussed the themes behind the album, stating that “Moon Music is about responding to the world’s conflicts with love and understanding.”.

Coldplay’s efforts in producing sustainable music tours have been applauds by many, and this show is sure to take off with new level fresh benchmarks in eco-friendly performances. Whether it is reduction in carbon emissions during the tour or harnessing energy-efficient technology, the bands inspire fans with conscious efforts.

Shaping modern music

Formed in 1997, lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion-Coldplay has been calling the shots of the global music stage for decades. With such chart-topping hits like ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, ‘Don’t Panic’, and ‘In My Place’, Coldplay is still among those bands which most influence our time and still struggles to surpass limits with their music and live shows.