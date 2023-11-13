The Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’ Makes Record-Breaking Return to UK No. 1

The Beatles have achieved a historic comeback, clinching the No. 1 spot on the UK charts with their latest and purportedly “last” song, “Now and Then.” Released on November 2, the track made a modest debut on the UK’s Official Singles Chart at No. 42 the following day. Astonishingly, within just over a week, the melancholic melody ascended to the coveted No. 1 position.

This achievement marks a remarkable record for The Beatles, as “Now and Then” propels them back to the top after a staggering 60 years and six months since their first UK No. 1 hit, “From Me To You,” in May 1963. The feat surpasses Elvis Presley’s span of 47 years and six months.

A distinctive aspect of “Now and Then” is its inclusion of the entire British rock group’s sound, featuring vocals from the late John Lennon, who wrote the song decades ago, and a guitar solo by the late George Harrison. The song was initially recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his New York City home. Following Lennon’s passing in 1980, his wife Yoko Ono presented the demo to the remaining Beatles in 1994. Completion of the track required nearly 30 years and the assistance of artificial intelligence.

At 81 and 83 years old, respectively, Paul McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr have now made The Beatles the oldest band to secure a UK No.1 single, as confirmed by Official Charts. “Now and Then” also earns the distinction of being the fastest-selling single in the UK this year, boasting 48,600 physical and download sales in its debut week, along with a total of 78,200 combined UK chart units encompassing sales and streaming.

With a total of 18 No. 1 singles in the UK, The Beatles maintain their dominance on the charts, trailing only behind Elvis Presley in the US, who holds 21 No. 1 singles, according to Official Charts.