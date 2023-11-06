AI-Created Track Release: Last Beatles Song with John Lennon’s Voice

The last Beatles song with John Lennon’s voice, created using artificial intelligence, will release this Thursday at 1400 GMT, as confirmed by Universal Music. Titled “Now and Then,” this song is hailed as the final Beatles track and will be part of a double A-side single, paired with the band’s 1962 debut UK single, “Love Me Do,” according to a statement from Universal Music Group (UMG.AS).

In anticipation of the song’s release, the Beatles’ YouTube channel unveiled a 12-minute short film titled “Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song” late on Wednesday. Directed by Oliver Murray, the film offers exclusive footage and insights from the band members, John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon, and filmmaker Peter Jackson, renowned for directing the 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Advertisement

The film delves into the process behind this unique musical endeavor. Peter Jackson explains how his team harnessed AI to isolate instruments and vocals from original recordings, including Lennon’s home demo of “Now and Then” from the late 1970s. The track also includes contributions from surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as the late George Harrison.

In the video, Jackson highlights the groundbreaking technology developed to dissect soundtracks into separate components through machine learning, a true testament to the band’s innovative spirit.

The Beatles, a legendary English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960, consisted of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Their influence on the music industry and pop culture is immeasurable. They played a pivotal role in the 1960s counterculture and the transformation of popular music into an art form.

As pioneers in songwriting, recording, and artistic presentation, the Beatles revolutionized various aspects of the music industry. They were not just musicians but also symbols of a generation and leaders of significant sociocultural movements during their era. Their enduring impact and timeless music continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.