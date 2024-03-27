Ayesha Khan says ‘Gangs of Godavari’ team let her get comfortable as she was new to Telugu

Actress Ayesha Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her special song ‘Motha’ from the Telugu movie ‘Gangs of Godavari’, received a warm welcome on the sets of the film.

The actress shared with IANS that never for once did she feel out of place and alien to the setting despite being new to the language.

Ayesha told IANS: “It’s such a fun song! I absolutely enjoyed working on this special song for Gangs Of Godavari. Telugu cinema has been gaining relevance across the country quickly and I’m glad to be a part of it in this way. Matching Vishwak Sen’s level of energy while performing was extremely fun and thrilling. Working with Krishna Chaitanya sir, in the guidance of Bhanu master and team was an absolute honour.”

She further mentioned: “The energy on set was amazing, to say the least, and since I am new to the language, they very lovingly let me get comfortable with it and prepare for it. On set, everyone was highly energetic and excited to shoot the song and I think that beautifully translated into the video. Some of my most favourite Telugu song by Yuvan Shankar Raja Gaaru have to be ‘Emaindhi Eevela’, ‘Egire Mabbulona’ and ‘Chiru Chiru’.”