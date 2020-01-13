Box office clash has become a trend nowadays and the makers of films are now used to it. Year 2020 has kick-started on a high note as the two big films of Telugu cinema have released with a gap of just a day. Southern cinema has witnessed the clash of the titans with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11, the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12. However, the Box Office clash has not affected any of the two films. Both the films have emerged out as the winner.

On one hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has managed to set a non- Baahubali record with 60,000+ tickets sold out on premiere day in the USA. In Australia, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has earned AD 243,128 on its day one. In UAE, the family entertainer has managed to put Rs 67 lakhs on board. As of Sunday, in the USA, the Allu Arjun starrer has earned USD 476,546, which is phenomenal. It has successfully crossed 1 million mark at the USA Box Office.

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has crossed $1 Million at the #USA Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

On the other hand, Sarileru Neekkevvaru has completed two days run at the box office and has managed to cross Rs 50 crore mark with its worldwide business. Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned AD 279,251 and in UAE it has managed to put Rs 83 lakhs on board. In the USA, the film has earned USD 251,473 on Sunday, which is huge.

Both the films are a complete winner at the Box Office and are doing great internationally as well.